ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $520.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $540.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.61.

Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

