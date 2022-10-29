SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 111,586 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

SVC stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.11. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -35.87%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

