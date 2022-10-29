SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 45.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $542,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,753,345 shares of company stock valued at $73,574,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

