SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 60,487 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 236,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 139,277 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

