SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,732 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 142.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

