SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Plexus by 25.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Plexus by 72.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.77 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,884,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,064 shares of company stock worth $1,527,838. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

