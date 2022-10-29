SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 121,781 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 121,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Alight Price Performance
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. Research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Alight Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
See Also
