SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 179,071 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $16,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $4,183,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

