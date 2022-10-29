SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 873,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after buying an additional 228,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,219,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after buying an additional 497,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

