SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 23,308 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 48.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 278,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 382.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 248,821 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Terex Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

