SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,429 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,901 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 897,215 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 49.7% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 695,461 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 65.0% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

