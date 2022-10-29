SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,970 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FTV opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

