SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 57.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digi International Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $39.77 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.