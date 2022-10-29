SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macy’s Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

