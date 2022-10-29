SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

