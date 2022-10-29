SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
