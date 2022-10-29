SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.