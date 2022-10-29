SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 22.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 37.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $135,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVV opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.80%.

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UVV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

