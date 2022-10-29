SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

