SG Americas Securities LLC Has $777,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $511,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,677,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,598,109.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,357,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.28%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

