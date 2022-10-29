SG Americas Securities LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.