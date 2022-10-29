SG Americas Securities LLC Has $812,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

