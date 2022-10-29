SG Americas Securities LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 226.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

