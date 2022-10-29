SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 132,360 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 70,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SpartanNash Stock Performance

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.67.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.