SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the period.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TVTX stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.59.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.