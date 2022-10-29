SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.