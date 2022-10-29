SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Adient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 349,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 68,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.60. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

