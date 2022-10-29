SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $42.09 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.