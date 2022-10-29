SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $777,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 39.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 144.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in UniFirst by 3.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in UniFirst by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $183.14 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $214.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.