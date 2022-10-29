SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $784,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,610 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 181,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of METC stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $492.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

