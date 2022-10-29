SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $790,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,948 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

RIO opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

