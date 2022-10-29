SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.