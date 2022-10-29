SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 98.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 89,704 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 375.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 60,102 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 513,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

