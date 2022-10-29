SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $799,000 Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 160.8% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TTMI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $625.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.04 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.