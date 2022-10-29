SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after purchasing an additional 501,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

