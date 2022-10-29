SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 416,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SRNE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 303.43% and a negative net margin of 952.63%. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

