SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,076 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

ALKT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.16. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.