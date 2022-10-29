SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,022 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Bentley Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $863,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 170.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

