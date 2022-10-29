SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,147 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 333.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

ONTO stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

