SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,349. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.70. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.