SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Etsy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Etsy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

