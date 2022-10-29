SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,850,000 after buying an additional 437,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WES opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

