SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 129,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

