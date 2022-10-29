SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

ZNTL opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.88. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $888,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.