SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Crocs by 5,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.