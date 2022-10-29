SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 81,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII opened at $101.82 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

