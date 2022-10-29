SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

