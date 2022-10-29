SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 103.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

