SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

