SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,667 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

