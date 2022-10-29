SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 171 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 326,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

