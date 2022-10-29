SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 195,248 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 195,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $113.15 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

